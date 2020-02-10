Tiffany Haddish Finally Meets Brad Pitt At Oscars After-Party

Tiffany Haddish meets Brad Pitt again.

On Sunday night, the “Girls Trip” star met up with Pitt at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, posing for photos together.

RELATED: Brad Pitt Crashes Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Date Night In Epic Moment At ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars After-Party

Haddish has long expressed her affection for the Oscar-winner, including in an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” at the Oscars in 2018, joking about having a romantic pact with Pitt.

“Ooh I just met [Pitt] in an elevator he said in one year if he’s single and I’m single, we’re gonna do it so you know what that means,” she joked.

“But he do got seven kids,” she added. “I don’t know if I could deal with a man that’s got that many kids.”

RELATED: Brad Pitt Thanks His Kids In Emotional Oscars Speech: ‘You Colour Everything I Do’

It’s been two years since then, and Haddish and Pitt are both single, buts so far no word on whether they held to the pact.