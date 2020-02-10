Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Simone Begins Training To Become A Fourth-Generation WWE Superstar

Talk about keeping it all in the family.

Simone Johnson, the 18-year-old daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his first wife, Dany Garcia, has begun training to become the next WWE superstar, making her the fourth generation wrestler in the Johnson family tree to do so. Beginning her training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Johnson is stepping into the ring after not only her dad, but her great-grandfather and grandfather, WWE Hall of Famers “High Chief” Peter Maivia and Rocky Johnson (who recently passed away suddenly).

The family’s wrestling heritage “means the world” to the 18-year-old who adds, “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”

“Simone Johnson’s unbridled passion and incredible drive has earned her a coveted spot training with the elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Center,” Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events and Creative said in a statement. “Not only does Simone now have an opportunity to cultivate and display her passion for WWE within the Performance Center, but she’ll carry on the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as WWE’s first fourth-generation Superstar.”

The Rock’s father, Nova Scotia-born Rocky Johnson died in January at the age of 75. The Rock paid tribute to his grandfather Maivia in “Moana” through his character Maui, whose look was inspired by the late wrestler. With a legacy of WWE Hall of Famers in his family, it’s only a matter of time until the 47-year-old wrestler is sure to follow suit.