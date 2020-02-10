Oscars Telecast Hits Record Low Ratings With Only 23.6 Million Viewers

Time are tough for the Oscars.

Despite some big surprises, Sunday night’s Academy Awards telecast hit a record low when it came to viewership.

According to Deadline, the Oscars garnered only 23.6 million viewers over the 3.5-hour show which featured plenty of stars, but no host.

Last year, the awards saw their first increase in viewership in five years, with no host, but memorable moments like Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s performance of “Shallow” netting a total of 29.6 million viewers.

Even with the decline in viewership, the 2020 Oscars were the most watched entertainment special since last year’s show, and bested the recent Golden Globes and Grammy Awards.