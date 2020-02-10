Mark Ruffalo Reportedly Eyed To Star In ‘Parasite’ TV Adaptation

Hot off its big Oscar wins, “Parasite” is about to come to TV.

According to Collider, HBO has eyed Mark Ruffalo to star in a limited series based on the South Korean thriller, from director Bong Joon-ho and “The Big Short” helmer Adam McKay.

“The HBO limited series inspired by ‘Parasite’ is in the early stages of development, and to speculate on any characters or casting is wildly premature,” HBO told Collider in a statement.

In an interview with The Wrap, Bong talks about the series, which he is set to produce, revealing that it would run roughly six hours, and is based on ideas original meant for the film.

“So I had all these key ideas accumulated from when I started writing the script,” he said. “I just couldn’t include all those ideas in the two-hour running time of the film, so they’re all stored in my iPad and my goal with this limited series is to create a six-hour-long film.”

Bong continued, “For example when the original housekeeper Mun Gwang (Lee Jung Eun) comes back in the late-night, something happened to her face. Even her husband asked about it but she never answered. I know why she had the bruises on her face. I have a story for that and aside from that why does she know the existence of this bunker? What relationship does she have with that architect to know of this bunker? So I have all these hidden stories that I have stored.”

On Sunday night, “Parasite” became the first non-English language film in Oscars history to win Best Picture. The film also took home prizes for Best Original Screenplay, Best Director and Best International Feature Film.

