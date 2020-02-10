Vanessa Bryant Pens Heartbreaking Post About Losing Husband Kobe Bryant And Daughter Gigi

Vanessa Bryant is opening up about grieving following the sudden deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Vanessa explained her struggles with coming to terms with their passings.

Both Kobe and Gianna (Gigi) were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. Nine others were also on board, there were no survivors.

“I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,” she wrote, captioning a video montage of Kobe and Gigi together. “I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad.”

Vanessa continued, “She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this.”

She later added, “God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”

Vanessa and Kobe are also parents to daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri.