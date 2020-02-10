RuPaul Plays A Brawling Coal Miner In Hilarious ‘SNL’ Sketch Cut For Time

RuPaul’s gig hosting Global’s “Saturday Night Live” was so funny, even the cut sketches were worth sharing.

On Monday, the official “SNL” account shared a sketch cut for time, in which RuPaul plays a coal miner named Big Dom, who faces off against the new guy Big Al, played by Bowen Yang.

Big Dom and Big Al face off in this #CutForTime sketch.https://t.co/HoaPrItV6e pic.twitter.com/pvhGYfYKv4 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 10, 2020

With over-the-top voices, and even more overt-the-top melodrama, with hilariously shady lines like, “I should have known this was your coal mine, after all, it is fossil fuels.”

The war of words eventually turns into an all-out brawl involving slapping and throwing literal tea.

“Whatever this was, I enjoyed myself. Thoroughly,” Yang says at one point before escaping the mine shaft.

“As did I, because if you put enough pressure on coal, it becomes diamond,” RuPaul responds. “And you know what they say, Big Al: Diamonds are a coal miner’s best friend!”

