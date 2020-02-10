River Phoenix Reveals ‘Batman’ Was His Favourite Show In Resurfaced Video Following Brother Joaquin’s Oscar Win For ‘Joker’

The Hollywood Reporter dove into their archives to share a special moment from 1989’s “Batman”, featuring River Phoenix.

In the short clip, the late actor gushed about his love for the caped crusader, revealing “Batman” was his favourite show.

But the resurfaced video comes just hours after River’s brother, Joaquin won an Oscars for his role as Batman’s iconic villain, Arthur Fleck, in “Joker”.

“My expectations are very simple: I am hoping to walk out of this place and enjoy what I’ve seen,” River told reporters on the red carpet. “I hope it carries on the great memories I have of the early show.”

He added, “I grew up with it. It was one of the only shows I ever watched.”

During his acceptance speech on Sunday night, Joaquin even quoted his later brother, who died in 1993 of a drug overdose outside the West Hollywood nightclub The Viper Room at the age of 23, “Run to the rescue with love, and peace will follow.”

While River never got to star in a “Batman” film during his lifetime, he was nominated for an Oscar in 1988 for his work in “Running On Empty.”