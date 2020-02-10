Brad Pitt Had A Real ‘Bond’ With The ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ Dog

Brad Pitt had the best co-star in the form of a red pitbull named Sayuri.

Sayuri, better known as Brandy in “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”, was a total hit on the film’s set, according to her trainers Matt and Monique Klosowski. The trainers spoke with Us Weekly about the authentic bond formed between Pitt and Sayuri.

“They did develop a bond, absolutely,” the two said at the Cinémoi Oscar Party benefiting Children Uniting Nations in Beverly Hills on Sunday. “The chemistry [on set] was great, and it worked out great.”

Pitt was not the only one obsessed with his canine pal. Monique said, “Everybody loved her.”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” director Quentin Tarantino accepted the Palm Dog Award at Cannes Film Festival in May 2019 on behalf of Sayuri.

“I have to say, I am so honoured to have this,” Tarantino said, per Deadline. “I want to dedicate this to my wonderful actress Brandy [Sayuri]. She has brought the Palm Dog home to America.”