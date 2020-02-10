Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara Indulge In Plant-Based Burgers Following His Huge Oscar Win

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara had the perfect post-Oscars celebration.

Following Phoenix’s big Best Actor win for his work in “Joker”, the couple, who are both vegans, indulged in a couple plant-based burgers with Oscar close by.

In a sweet photo taken at one of the after-parties, both Phoenix and Mara, sporting a stunning black lace Alexander McQueen gown and converse, snacked on a to-go order of two burgers and a side of fries smiling ear-to-ear.

Phoenix has been very vocal about being kind to the environment, even has promoted the need to wear sustainable clothing and only eating plant-based. To prove his devotion, the actor wore the same tuxedo to every awards show this season.

He also praised the Golden Globes for going vegan and serving their first-ever plant-based meal during this year’s show, telling reporters, “I was so moved by the decision to make tonight plant-based. It was such an important step.”