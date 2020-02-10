Lil Nas X Denies Copyright Infringement In ‘Rodeo’ Case

Lil Nas X denies any and all allegations that he ripped off parts of “Rodeo”.

The Grammy-winning rapper filed an official response to a copyright infringement claim. Producers Don Lee and Glen Keith argue that “Rodeo” unlawfully samples their 2017 work “gwenXdonlee4-142″, which was later used in the song “Broad Day” by PuertoReefa and Sakrite Duexe.

On Tuesday, Lil Nas X filed a document in New York federal court denying the claims, as confirmed by Pitchfork.

“The work, ‘Rodeo,’ was created independently from and without knowledge of the allegedly infringed work,” it reads. “Without admitting the use of any copyrighted material allegedly owned by Plaintiffs, the conduct of which they complain was impliedly and/or expressly licensed.”

The producers’ attorney, Scott Alan Burroughs, responded to the rapper’s filing.

“The answer filed by the defence is standard and contains no real evidence that disputes or rebuts the copyright claims in the complaint,” Burroughs told Pitchfork. “We look forward to our day in court.”

“Rodeo” is the fifth track from Lil Nas X’s breakout debut album 7. The original song includes a feature by Cardi B and the remix features New York City rap legend Nas.