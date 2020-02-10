Report: Queen Elizabeth’s Grandson Peter Phillips Splits From Canadian Wife Autumn Phillips

Another heartbreak in the Royal Family.

It has been revealed that Queen Elizabeth’s eldest grandson, Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, is splitting from his Canadian wife Autumn Phillips.

The Queen is said to be “upset” over the end of the 12-year marriage.

Peter and Autumn have two children, Savannah, 12, and Isla, 7.

Autumn and her daughters are believed to have dual Canadian citizenship and are mulling over the idea of a return to Canada. The management consultant is originally from Montreal.

The two met at the 2003 Montreal Grand Prix, although Autumn had no idea Peter was Queen Elizabeth’s grandson at the time.

A source close to Peter said, “Peter is absolutely devastated by this and just didn’t see it coming. He thought he was happily married and had the perfect family with two lovely daughters. But he is now in total shock.”

ET Canada has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.