Adele Wows In Fitted Leopard Print Gown At Oscars After-Party

Adele might not have walked the Oscars after-parties red carpet, but she still made a splash.

The singer who has been under the radar for the past several months made an appearance on a pal’s Instagram page looking gorgeous in leopard print gown.

Adele made her way through the after-party circuit wearing a beaded dress to Guy Oseary’s Oscars bash, also attended by Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

According to a source, “She looked like herself but also so different,” telling People magazine that she was “beautiful but almost unrecognizable.”

A second insider says that Adele, “looked striking and so tall,” and “had a tiny waist and beautiful hourglass figure in a beaded leopard dress.”

“She took her shoes off and danced on the dance floor,” they added. “She sat with Nicole Richie and was chatting for a while.”

Adele has focused on her family life for the past year after announcing her divorce from husband Simon Konecki. The former couple share son Angelo, 7.