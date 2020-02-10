Rage Against The Machine Announce World Tour, 8 Canadian Dates

Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine. Photo: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Rage Against the Machine (or RATM) has just added 15 dates to its highly anticipated reunion tour in 2020, including eight dates across Canada.

That’s right, this May, the political rap-rockers will hit Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Edmonton, before returning in July for four shows in four cities across Québec and Ontario: Ottawa, Québec City, Hamilton and Toronto.

This marks RATM’s first return in more than two decades. Of those tour dates, the four-piece band will headline Ottawa Bluesfest on July 17 and the Festival d’Été de Québec on July 18.

News of the “Public Service Announcement” tour was confirmed in a press release provided to Global News on Monday.

For the newly-announced leg of the world tour, the Wake Up rockers will be joined by world-renowned hip hop duo, Run the Jewels.

The North American leg of the extensive world tour kicks off on March 26 in El Paso, Texas, before concluding with two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City, on Aug. 10 and 11.

The Bulls On Parade rockers originally disbanded in 2000, after releasing their final album Renegades (2000).

All four original members: Morello, frontman Zack de la Rocha, drummer Brad Wilk, and bassist Tim Commerford reunited in 2007 at the much-beloved Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival before launching a worldwide tour between then and 2008.

Tom Morello, left, and Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine. Photo: Branimir Kvartuc / The Canadian Press

Since then, the demand for the political four-piece has only continued to rise.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Thursday, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. in each local time zone.

For additional updates and information, you can visit the official Rage Against the Machine website.

March 26 — El Paso, Tex. @ Don Haskins Center

March 28 — Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center

March 30 — Glendale, Ari. @ Gila River Arena

April 10 — Indio, Calif. @ Coachella

April 17 — Indio, Calif. @ Coachella

April 21 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

April 25 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

April 28 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

May 1 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

May 3 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place

May 5 — Calgary, Alta. @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 7 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place

May 9 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 11 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

May 14 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

May 16 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

May 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

May 23 — Boston, Mass. @ Boston Calling

June 19 — Dover, Del. @ Firefly

July 10 — East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

July 17 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 18 — Québec City, Que. @ Festival d’Été de Québec

July 21 — Hamilton, Ont. @ FirstOntario Centre

July 23 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

July 27 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

July 29 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 31 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 2 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Aug. 4 — Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 7 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 10 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 11 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden