Mindy Kaling Claims To Have Worn ‘Identical’ Necklace To ‘Ocean’s 8’ One But It Is Very Different

Mindy Kaling thought she pulled inspiration from “Ocean’s 8” during Sunday’s Oscars.

The actress, who stunned in a one-shoulder yellow gown, accessorized the dress with a Chopard necklace that was thought to be identical to the one the ladies set out to steal in the film.

“In the movie ‘Ocean’s 8’ we stole a necklace identical to this one,” Kailing told Variety.

“I felt happy to wear it,” she said, adding it comes with security guard.

Although Kaling didn’t know how much it was worth because the thought would “scare” her.

“If you are going to send a grown man, it’s gotta be north of a $100,000?” she asked.

Reporter Marc Malkin pointed out that the necklace is way more than $100,000.

“Millions?” Kaling responded. “Now you are making me nervous.”

While the necklace was beautiful, the one in the film was made by Cartier and didn’t look anything like the one Kaling wore.

Either way, Kaling looked stunning.