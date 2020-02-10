Billy Eichner Shuns Academy For Eminem Oscars Performance

Billy Eichner is alluding to The Academy’s hypocrisy for allowing Eminem to perform at an event that allegedly promotes diversity.

The “Lion King” voice actor criticized Eminem’s performance of “Lose Yourself” at Sunday’s Oscars. Eichner took exception with the rapper’s history of using the gay slurs.

RELATED: Martin Scorsese’s Viral Reaction To Eminem’s Oscars Performance

“Well, you can still sing the word ‘f**got’ a million times and still perform at the Oscars that’s about ‘diversity,'” Eichner tweeted to his 2.3 million followers on Sunday.

Eminem’s use of gay slurs has followed him for much of his career. He spoke to Rolling Stone about the issue six years ago.

“It was more like calling someone a b**ch or a punk or a***hole,” he said. “So that word was just thrown around so freely back then…And, not saying it’s wrong or it’s right, but at this point in my career — man, I say so much sh*t that’s tongue-in-cheek.”

RELATED: Eminem Hits No. 1 For The 10th Time On Billboard 200

“I poke fun at other people, myself. But the real me sitting here right now talking to you has no issues with gay, straight, transgender, at all,” he assured. “I’m glad we live in a time where it’s really starting to feel like people can live their lives and express themselves.”

He later bused a gay slur about Tyler the Creator in his 2018 album Kamikaze, later admitting he went “too far.”