Renée Zellweger And Bong Joon-ho Jokingly Compare Oscars: ‘Is That All?’

There is no doubt that the stars of the Oscars were Bong Joon-ho and his “Parasite” team.

The director, who won for Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature, Best Director and Best Picture, was backstage where he ran into Renée Zellweger, who had won for Best Actress.

“We meet again,” Zellweger said to Bong backstage, as he teasingly pushed his four awards towards Zellweger’s one.

“Oh, stop it,” she responded laughing. “Alright, everybody scoot down. We got to make some room!”

Renée Zellweger and Bong Joon Ho walk into a bar…

“Thank you, this is so special,” the “Judy” actress said to the engraver before turning back to Bong, “Oh, is that all?”

This was Zellweger’s second Oscar and the first four for Bong.