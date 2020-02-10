Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Daughter, 6, Has A TikTok Account

North West has limited access to TikTok.

Kim Kardashian revealed that her daughter, 6, has a private TikTok account, but she is not permitted to post. Kardashian, 39, revealed the tidbit to Entertainment Tonight.

“North has a private TikTok account, so we do lots of TikToks together, and she puts them in drafts,” the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star explained. “She’s not allowed to post them, but we have a lot of TikToks. I might post one soon.”

North made her TikTok debut dancing in a post with her “boyfriend” Caiden Mills last month.