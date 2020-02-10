Connor Jessup Came Out Because ‘All Of Those Excuses Weren’t Enough Anymore’

Connor Jessup reveals what finally compelled him to come out.

Jessup, 25, opened up about his coming out in a new interview with The Face magazine. Netflix’s “Locke & Key” star confessed he was embarrassed with the idea of making a big statement about his sexuality.

“I felt like I was limiting and censoring and editing my own behaviour,” he said. “The reasons why [I hid it] became hazier and hazier as time went on. It didn’t make any sense to me anymore. So there are a lot of factors that led to me deciding to say something.”

“I felt embarrassed, not embarrassed about being gay, of course, but embarrassed about saying anything, the idea of making a post drawing attention to myself and the presumption that people would care what I had to say,” Jessup added.

He opted to keep his sexuality to himself for quite a while.

“I was like, I’ll just keep it to myself. But eventually, all of those excuses weren’t enough anymore,” he said. “I’m aware, of course, that it’s still pretty rare for actors to be openly gay.”

“I’m not blind to the fact that maybe somewhere, someone who’s going through some version of what I went through when I was that age might see the show and read what I wrote or hear about it, and it might mean something,” he concluded.

The Toronto-born actor first scored a television role in “The Saddle Club” before making it big in “Falling Skies” and “American Crime”. Jessup also appeared in the films “Blackbird” and “Closet Monster”.