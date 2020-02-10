VFX Society Calls Out Oscars Visual Effects Punchline: ‘Not To Blame For The Poor Performance Of Cats’

The VFX Society is not happy with the Oscars making them a joke about them on Sunday with the “Cats” segment.

“Cats” stars James Corden and Rebel Wilson dressed up as cats while presenting the Visual Effects award and joked that “nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects.”

“Last night, in presenting the Academy Award for outstanding visual effects, the producers chose to make visual effects the punchline, and suggested that bad VFX were to blame for the poor performance of the movie ‘Cats,’” a statement with over 4,000 signatures read.

RELATED: ‘Cats’ Co-Stars James Corden And Rebel Wilson Hilariously Present Best Visual Effects Oscar

“The best visual effects in the world will not compensate for a story told badly. The Visual Effects Society is focused on recognizing, advancing and honouring visual effects as an art form — and ensuring that the men and women working in VFX are properly valued,” it added.

The statement from the society added, “On a night that is all about honouring the work of talented artists, it is immensely disappointing that The Academy made visual effects the butt of a joke. It demeaned the global community of expert VFX practitioners doing outstanding, challenging and visually stunning work to achieve the filmmakers’ vision. Our artists, technicians and innovators deserve respect for their remarkable contributions to filmed entertainment, and should not be presented as the all-too-convenient scapegoat in service for a laugh.”

RELATED: ‘Cats’ Dominates The Razzies, Nominated For Worst Picture, Screenplay, Director & More

Last month, VFX artists defended the team that worked on “Cats” blaming director Tom Hooper and the story as the reason the movie is a flop and audiences not buying into it.