‘This Is Us’ Has ‘A Hell Of A Week’ In ‘Part 3’ Teasers

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Chances are you will not like Kate’s boyfriend in the new episode of “This Is Us”.

Two clips from season four, episode three of “This Is Us” were uploaded on Monday. The scene above depicts a young Kate (Hannah Zeile) and her new beau (Austin Abrams).

“I think it was definitely a formative relationship and it was a relationship that left serious emotional wounds,” executive producer Elizabeth Berger told Entertainment Weekly.

“It definitely goes to an unhealthy place that’s going to make a real impact on Kate and stay with her over the years,” executive producer Isaac Aptaker added.

The upcoming episode of “This Is Us” serves as the final instalment of the latest Big Three trilogy.

