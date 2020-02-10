‘This Is Us’ Has ‘A Hell Of A Week’ In ‘Part 3’ Teasers

Chances are you will not like Kate’s boyfriend in the new episode of “This Is Us”.

RELATED: Chrissy Metz Does A Billboard Instagram Takeover

Two clips from season four, episode three of “This Is Us” were uploaded on Monday. The scene above depicts a young Kate (Hannah Zeile) and her new beau (Austin Abrams).

“I think it was definitely a formative relationship and it was a relationship that left serious emotional wounds,” executive producer Elizabeth Berger told Entertainment Weekly.

“It definitely goes to an unhealthy place that’s going to make a real impact on Kate and stay with her over the years,” executive producer Isaac Aptaker added.

RELATED: Sterling K. Brown Opens Up About His Own Mental Health

The upcoming episode of “This Is Us” serves as the final instalment of the latest Big Three trilogy.