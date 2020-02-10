Nicki Minaj Has ‘Channelled’ Her ‘Power’: ‘Success Starts Inside Of You’

Nicki Minaj returned to her Queen Radio for the first episode of 2020.

The rapper spoke of the new “control” she has over her life and how it has changed things for her.

I’ve “channelled all of my power and now I have control of it. I control how it manifests in my life,” she said. “For example, I was trying to do this diet and I kept putting it off. I didn’t think I could have the discipline in what I ate. Once my mind was committed to it, my body committed to it.”

And that dedication has paid off as she revealed, “I’m still 20 pounds away from my goal weight.”

She added, “This has been one of my favourite years so far, I realized I unlocked the lock. I realized that success starts inside you, it doesn’t start with success. Success doesn’t start with success, meaning I don’t have to be the number one female rapper. I have to know I can be the number one female rapper.”

50 Cent made a short guest appearance on the show where she thanked him. “Before I got married 50 Cent is one of the people that’s always had my back,” Minaj noted.

Minaj also paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant before sending her condolences to Vanessa.

“We can’t leave without me sending my condolences to Kobe… the legend, the great. It doesn’t seem fair, it doesn’t seem real,” Minaj said. “Recently, so many people have been taken away. It’s just so abrupt to me.”

“Be nice to yourself and be nice to the people you love,” Minaj added. “We don’t know how long we have together.”