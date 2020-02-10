Milla Jovovich’s Baby Girl Has A ‘Bad Case Of Jaundice’

Milla Jovovich’s newborn baby daughter is suffering from health complications.

The “Resident Evil” star revealed that her 1-week old daughter, Osian, has jaundice. It is a medical condition with yellowing of the skin or whites of the eyes, typically caused by obstruction of the bile duct.

Fortunately, Osian has the best nurse possible in the form of Jovovich’s daughter Dashiel Edan, 4.

“There’s nothing sweeter than seeing your children loving each other and appreciating their time together,” Jovovich captioned a photo of the siblings. “Dashiel can’t get enough of ‘her sweet little baby’ and feeds her whenever she can.”

“I’ve had to supplement with expressed breast milk because Osian has a bad case of jaundice that she hasn’t been able to kick,” the actress continued. “So we’ve been in and out of the hospital all week and they said the more milk she eats the quicker she’ll get them all out.”

The experience has been heartbreaking for Jovovich but she has hope.

“She falls asleep so quickly breastfeeding that we’ve had to do the bottle feedings so she gets as much as possible,” the actress shared. “Poor one has so many little scratches on her heels where they’ve taken blood to test her for antibodies, it makes my heart hurt to think about.”

“But hopefully the blood test they did today will show that she’s all better,” she concluded.

Jovovich is mother to three girls: Ever Gabo Anderson, 12, Dashiel Edan Anderson, 4, and Osian, 1 week.