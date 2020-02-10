Bong Joon-ho Won’t Receive The Oscar Trophy For Best International Feature Film

“Parasite” won four Oscars at Sunday’s Academy Awards but director Bong Joon-ho will only take home three trophies.

The South Korean film won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film at the 2020 Oscars. It turns out, however, the trophy for Best International Feature Film does not actually go to the film’s director.

RELATED: Mark Ruffalo Reportedly Eyed To Star In ‘Parasite’ TV Adaptation

Each country is allowed to nominate one film for consideration. South Korea nominated “Parasite” and so the trophy actually goes to the country. Typically, a Best International Feature Film Oscar is displayed in a national museum of some sort.

The Best Picture win for “Parasite” was a historic achievement. It was the first time a non-English film won Best Picture in the award show’s history. Additionally, it was the first time a South Korean film won in the other three categories.

RELATED: Tom Hanks & More Chant To Keep ‘Parasite’ Oscars Acceptance Speech Going

Amusingly, Joon-ho was later captured apologizing to engravers for having too many Oscars: “I’m so sorry for the hard work. It’s too many.”

During one of several acceptance speeches, Joon-ho assured the audience he was “ready to drink tonight until next morning.”