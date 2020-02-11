Dwyane Wade Discusses His 12-Year-Old Child Zaya Coming Out As Transgender, Says He And Gabrielle Union Are ‘Proud Parents’

Dwyane Wade discusses the moment his 12-year-old daughter Zaya came out as transgender during an appearance on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Wade is father to Zaire, 18, Zaya, 12 and Xavier, six, from previous relationships, as well as having 1-year-old daughter Kaavia with wife Gabrielle Union.

The former basketball player tells DeGeneres how Zaya, previously known as Zion, had one day decided she was ready to “live my truth.”

Wade tells the host, “First of all, me and my wife Gabrielle, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we are proud allies as well.

“Once Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home… first, Zion. I don’t know if everyone knows, originally named Zion. Zion, born as a boy, came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I’d love for you guys to call me Zaya’.”

Wade shares, “When our child comes home with a question, when our child comes home with an issue, when our child comes home with anything, it’s our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information that we can, the best feedback that we can.

“And that doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved in it.”

The star continues, “Now it’s our job to one, go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship that we have.”

“My wife reached out to everybody on the cast of ‘Pose’,” Wade adds. “We’re just trying to figure out as much information as we can to make sure that we give our child the best opportunity to be her best self.”

Wade says he told Zaya, “You are a leader and this is an opportunity to allow you to be a voice.

“Right now it’s through us because she’s 12 years old, but eventually it will be through her.”