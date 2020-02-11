Harrison Ford Calls Donald Trump A ‘Son Of A B***h’ And Recalls Being Fired From Crate & Barrel

Donald Trump’s never done anything for Harrison Ford.

On Monday night, the “Witness” star appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to promote his new family-adventure film “The Call of the Wild”.

During the interview, Kimmel presented Ford with a poster for the film, featuring fake positive reviews from Trump.

“That’s the first thing that son of a b***h has done for me,” Ford joked. “Ever.”

Later, when Kimmel referenced an upcoming segment with guest Science Bob, Ford shot back, “Speaking of science. Out the door. We don’t believe in science anymore.”

Also during the interview, Kimmel asked Ford about working at the first Crate & Barrel in Chicago.

“It was for fourth months and then I got fired,” Ford admitted. “I came back late from lunch.”

The 77-year-old actor recalled that he was “the incompetent manager of the store,” and joked that the store featured actual crates and barrels.