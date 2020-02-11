Kim Kardashian Reveals Whether She And Kanye West Are Planning To Have More Children

Kim Kardashian says she doesn’t think she will be having any more children despite Kanye West recently saying he wants seven kids.

Kardashian discusses her family of five with Laura Wasser on her “All’s Fair” podcast.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Daughter, 6, Has A TikTok Account

Admitting she’s crazy busy, the star reveals: “I could do two more but I don’t think that I should. I’d have to go through IVF and when I turn 40… I don’t want to be an old mom. I think four is good.

“You want to pay attention, everyone needs attention. And just seeing how my mom is 64 and we still don’t stop bugging her…”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Is A Pescatarian

The Wests are parents to North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and nine-month-old Psalm.

Their youngest two children were welcomed via surrogate, in light of Kardashian’s difficulties with her previous pregnancies.