‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Had Celebs Freaking Out On The Oscars Red Carpet

There were plenty of big stars at the Oscars on Sunday but perhaps none bigger than Jerry Harris.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Gets A Cheerleading Lesson From The Cast Of ‘Cheer’

On Monday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the breakout “Cheer” star appeared in a segment in which he interviewed stars attending Hollywood’s biggest night.

As it turns out, Harris has plenty of celebrity fans, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, who approached him saying, “We watch you, you’re so good!”

Oscar winner Laura Dern also shared how much she loves Harris, telling him that her daughter was actually giving her mat talk in the car on the way to the red carpet.

Meanwhile, “Little Women” director Greta Gerwig fully freaked out, telling the cheerleader, “I watch your show when I’m pumping every night!”

RELATED: The Cast Of ‘Cheer’ Bring Their Incredible Moves To ‘Ellen’

Hilariously, Harris had to have “pumping” explained to him, laughing, “That’s definitely a first.”

Harris also got to meet Billie Eilish, Al Pacino, Kathy Bates, Scarlett Johansson, Rebel Wilson, Idina Menzel, Regina King, Renée Zellweger, Robin Roberts and, in his biggest moment of the night, Brad Pitt.

“The whole place literally went quiet when I was talking to him,” he said.