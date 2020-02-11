Claire Danes Loves The ‘Homeland’ Porn Parody: ‘You Know Your Work Has Resonated’

There’s no surer sign of success than being parodied by the adult film industry.

On Monday night, Claire Danes appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” to talk about the final season of “Homeland”.

In the interview, Meyers brought up that Danes had discovered there was a porn parody of the hit spy drama.

“Umm, yeah!” she said, delighted. “I thought Mad Magazine was cool. ‘SNL’ was cool. But a porn? You know your work has resonated.”

Asked what it was called, Danes said, “I don’t know! And I don’t think it was very impressive.”