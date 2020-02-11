Ashley Graham Gets Honest About ‘Messy’ Parts Of Postpartum

Ashley Graham wants you to know that having a baby is not all sunshine and daisies.

The supermodel got candid about parenthood three weeks after welcoming her first child with husband Justin Ervin.

“Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers, too,” Graham captioned a selfie posted on Monday. “After all these years in fashion I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favourite piece of clothing but here we are!

“No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through,” she continued. “I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies!”

Graham and Ervin welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, on Jan. 18.