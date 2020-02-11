The Strokes Headline Bernie Sanders Rally With New Songs And Album Release Announcement

After a long break, the Strokes are finally back.

On Monday night, the rock band performed at a rally for Bernie Sanders at the University of New Hampshire.

RELATED: Pearl Jam Frontman Eddie Vedder Joins The Strokes At California Music Festival

As well as playing old hits like “New York City Cops”, the band also debuted two new songs — “Bad Decisions” and “At the Door” — according to Entertainment Weekly.

The Strokes also revealed during the event, which was attended by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sunflower Bean, Dr. Cornel West, and Cynthia Nixon, that they also have a new album on the way.

They later confirmed on Twitter that the album, titled The New Abnormal, will be out April 10, and released the single “At the Door” for streaming.

Yes, it's true. We have a new record called The New Abnormal and it will be available April 10. Pre-order, pre-save or pre-add it as this is the world we live in at https://t.co/aihOtuZTKc This is a song off said album. It’s called At The Door. Stream it however you choose. pic.twitter.com/rlQqZbEXFC — The Strokes (@thestrokes) February 11, 2020

On Monday, the band also released the official animated music video for “At the Door”.

RELATED: Al Roker Welcomes Sen. Bernie Sanders And His ‘SNL’ Doppelganger Larry David

Frontman Julian Casablancas issued a statement before the rally, explaining, “We are honoured to be associated with such a dedicated, diligent, and trustworthy patriot — and fellow native New Yorker. As the only truly non-corporate candidate, Bernie Sanders represents our only chance to overthrow corporate power and help return America to democracy. This is why we support him.”

The New Abnormal will be the Strokes’ first full album since 2013’s Comedown Machine.