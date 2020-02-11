The Strokes Headline Bernie Sanders Rally With New Songs And Album Release Announcement

After a long break, the Strokes are finally back.
On Monday night, the rock band performed at a rally for Bernie Sanders at the University of New Hampshire.
As well as playing old hits like “New York City Cops”, the band also debuted two new songs — “Bad Decisions” and “At the Door” — according to Entertainment Weekly.
The Strokes also revealed during the event, which was attended by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sunflower Bean, Dr. Cornel West, and Cynthia Nixon, that they also have a new album on the way.
They later confirmed on Twitter that the album, titled The New Abnormal, will be out April 10, and released the single “At the Door” for streaming.
On Monday, the band also released the official animated music video for “At the Door”.
Frontman Julian Casablancas issued a statement before the rally, explaining, “We are honoured to be associated with such a dedicated, diligent, and trustworthy patriot — and fellow native New Yorker. As the only truly non-corporate candidate, Bernie Sanders represents our only chance to overthrow corporate power and help return America to democracy. This is why we support him.”
The New Abnormal will be the Strokes’ first full album since 2013’s Comedown Machine.