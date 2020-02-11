Emily Blunt Admits Her Stutter Was Once So Bad She’d Struggle To Say Her Own Name

Emily Blunt discusses growing up with a stutter in a new interview with Marie Claire.

Blunt has been open about the challenges she faced growing up, and she’s now speaking further about the impact her speech impediment had on her childhood with former Marie Claire editor-in-chief Anne Fulenwider’s 11-year-old son, Sammy.

Blunt shares, “It’s not that you’re nervous, it’s not that you’re insecure, it’s not that you can’t read, it’s not that you don’t know what you want to say. It’s neurological, it’s genetic, it’s biological. It’s not your fault. There’s nothing you can do about it.”

Blunt, who shares daughters five-year-old Hazel and three-year-old Violet with husband John Krasinski, says of her school life: “School was interesting because there were certain things I couldn’t do and wanted to, like read out my poem in class. I would never want to do that. I would hate it if the teacher called on me to answer something.

“I don’t know what it’s like for you, but I think when stutterers are put on the spot, that’s hard. I didn’t love calling my friends. I could never say my own name if someone said, ‘What’s your name?’ Because you can’t substitute a word out, which is what we tend to do to find a better flow.

“You substitute another word that’s easier, and you can’t substitute your name. So I realized quickly as a kid, any pressurized situations were quite hard for me.”

The “Mary Poppins” actress adds of teaching her kids to be kind: “I was a really empathetic kid and still feel that’s something I try and lead with. And I encourage empathy in my kids and embracing differences and not being scared of them, or teasing people for them, you know?

“Making mistakes, or feeling like you have something that causes you to make mistakes, is a good thing. It’s how you learn, and it’s how you grow. When you go through something like that, you establish a real sense of kindness. And you’ve got to be kind to yourself and you’re going to be kind to other people.”