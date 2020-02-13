Jessica Simpson Wears Faux Fur After Book Tour Interrupted By Animal Rights Protesters

Jessica Simpson’s voice was not the only one heard at a recent book tour event.

Simpson spoke with Katherine Schwarzenegger at an event in Los Angeles on Monday promoting her new memoir, Open Book. Twice during the chat, however, animal rights protesters interrupted.

“God bless you guys!” Simpson said as a group of protesters were ushered out of the venue. “It’s beautiful that you stand up for what you believe, but not through hatred.”

Later in the evening, the 39-year-old fashion designer was again interrupted by a protester.

“Please stop wearing animals, please stop wearing fur,” the protester pleaded. “There are so many other choices. Please stop wearing fur, Jessica. Animals are electrocuted!”

Simpson and Schwarzenegger paused the conversation while the latest protester was escorted out.

“Well, these are the types of moments where you know, when you’re trying to speak about helping other people get through their own problems and their life,” Simpson said. ‘And when you talk about God, that is when darkness tries to seep in.”

“I know that God is stronger than that and nothing will hold me back from my calling,” she continued.

Simpson was also confronted by animal rights advocates at a book event last week. It was reported by TMZ that extra security measures are being put in place for upcoming book tours.

In what is perhaps a nod to the activists protesting at her events, Simpson posted a photo of herself on Wednesday wearing faux fur. She wore a Stella McCartney belted, vegetarian leather and faux-fur coat.