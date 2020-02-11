Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley And More Country Stars Announced For Montreal’s First-Ever Lasso Music Festival

Montreal is getting its dose of country music this summer.

RELATED: Pitbull Goes Country In New Video For ‘Get Ready’ With Blake Shelton

Live Nation and evenko have announced the city’s first edition of Lasso Montreal, a star-studded country music festival taking place on the Espace 67 site of Parc Jean-Drapeau.

The kickoff edition, taking place August 14-15, features some of country’s biggest names, including headliners Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Morgan Wallen, and many more.

Canada’s own Brett Kissel, James Barker Band, MacKenzie Porter, and Tenille Arts will also be taking the stage.

In addition to the two-day festival, Lasso in the city will take over several venues in Montreal on August 13 for a series of pre-shows.

Festival passes are on sale now at lassomontreal.com