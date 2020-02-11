Macaulay Culkin On Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Allegations: ‘He Never Did Anything To Me’

Macaulay Culkin insists he never saw Michael Jackson abuse children.

The “Home Alone” star is on the cover of the new Esquire; in the issue he addresses the allegations of sexual abuse against the pop legend, as well as rumours that he was abused by Jackson himself.

Macaulay Culkin. Photo: Robbie Fimmano for Esquire

“Look. I’m gonna begin with the line—it’s not a line, it’s the truth: He never did anything to me. I never saw him do anything. And especially at this flashpoint in time, I’d have no reason to hold anything back,” Culkin says.

“The guy has passed on. If anything—I’m not gonna say it would be stylish or anything like that, but right now is a good time to speak up. And if I had something to speak up about, I would totally do it. But no, I never saw anything; he never did anything.”

Wow, this guy looks just like me! Would you all mind picking up a copy of this month's @Esquire so we can get to the bottom of this mystery? Check it out now at https://t.co/a3m2AlS088 pic.twitter.com/FszjjL0x3U — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) February 11, 2020

Culkin and Jackson began spending time with each other when the child actor was 10 years old and the singer was 32.

But despite having nothing to share about his childhood friendship with Jackson, Culkin did share a Jackson-related anecdote involving James Franco.

“Here’s a good Michael Jackson story that doesn’t involve Michael Jackson at all: I ran into James Franco on a plane,” he recalls. “I’d bumped into him two or three times over the years. I give him a little nod as we’re putting our bags overhead. Hey, how you doing? Good, how ya doing? And it was right after the ‘Leaving Neverland’ documentary came out, and he goes, ‘So, that documentary!’ And that was all he said.”

Culkin continues, “I was like, ‘Uh-huh.’ Silence. So then he goes, ‘So what do you think?’ And I turned to him and I go, ‘Do you wanna talk about your dead friend?’ And he sheepishly went, ‘No, I don’t.’ So I said, ‘Cool, man, it was nice to see you.’”