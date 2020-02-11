Lana Condor Reveals She Once Had An Awkward Encounter With David Beckham In A Whole Foods

Lana Condor recalled a rather embarrassing encounter with David Beckham as she chatted to James Corden on Monday’s “Late Late Show”.

Condor revealed she stalked the soccer player “throughout the produce” section of Whole Foods in Santa Monica around six years ago.

She shared, “I thought I was being so low-key and I know, like, you always know when you’re being followed, you just do.

“And finally he looked at me and I’m behind the magazines…and he looked at me and was like, ‘Would you like a picture?’ But now I get it, like, ‘Oh, not so subtle.'”

Condor said of having her own stalker moments, “I had been working out, and it was maybe four days after the movie [‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’] came out, and I was working out and then I went into the sauna butt naked as one does after you work out—well, as Lana did.

“And I was sitting there and then all of a sudden, I just hear squeals and the door, like, rips open and it’s a group of girls who run in on me.”

“And they ran in and they were like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re Lara Jean! And I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know if I can do that anymore.’ So that was the, ‘Oh, this is a really big wakeup call.'”