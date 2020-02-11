Backstreet Boys Help Pull Off Proposal On Live TV

Backstreet Boys helped deliver an epic early Valentine’s Day celebration.

The boy band appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “Good Morning America” with a mission: true love. Backstreet Boys delivered an a cappella performance of “I’ll Never Break Your Heart”, during which they selected a woman from the crowd to join them onstage.

SURPRISE! The newly-engaged couple got an early #ValentinesDay gift with tickets to the @backstreetboys tour in Hollywood! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2h8A8qt4xR — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 11, 2020

The boys serenaded her before leading her to one end of the stage. Her partner emerged and proposed to her in front of the “GMA” hosts, Backstreet Boys, live studio audience and everyone watching via television and online. Spoiler alert: She said yes!

The newly engaged couple also received an early Valentine’s Day gift in the form of tickets to the Backstreet Boys Hollywood tour stop.