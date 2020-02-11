Prince William Gets A Playful Push From Dad Charles After Missing A Shot In Wheelchair Basketball

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge has his shoulders rubbed by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales - Getty Images

Prince Charles gave his son the Duke of Cambridge a little help on the court.

While visiting the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) in Loughborough, the royals had a playful moment together as William tried his hand at wheelchair basketball.

Cameras caught Charles giggling at his son’s failed attempts before coming up behind him and giving his wheelchair a friendly push closer to the basket. With a shoulder rub of encouragement, William finally sank a basket and the crowd erupted in friendly cheers.

Lovely father and son moment for William and Charles at the defence rehab centre in Notts. pic.twitter.com/NLYpmNNYxy — Valentine Low (@valentinelow) February 11, 2020

Father and son raised their arms in a triumphant cheer when William was able to sink the ball in the net.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge celebrates after the basketball he threw from a wheelchair went into the hoop during a visit to the defence medical rehabilitation centre (DMRC) – Getty Images

Prince Charles and Prince William were joined by Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on a rare outing to the DMRC where they spoke to patients and staff about clinical services available and viewed therapy areas before joining in on the gym session. The foursome also visited the prosthetics workshop. The Duke of Cambridge officially opened the treatment centre in June 2018 as patron of the charity.