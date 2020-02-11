John Oliver Says Harry And Meghan Have ‘Absolutely Done The Right Thing’ By Renouncing Royal Titles

John Oliver totally called it when it came to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Back in 2018, the “Last Week Tonight” host appeared on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and gave his opinion on the royal marriage.

“I don’t think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of ‘The Crown’ to get a basic sense that she might be marrying into a family that could cause some emotional complications,” he said at the time.

“I mean, they’re an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo-job. That’s what she’s marrying into. So I hope she likes it. It’s going to be weird for her.”

On Monday night, Oliver returned to “The Late Show” and offered up his opinion on Harry and Meghan’s decision to renounce their royal titles.

“They’ve absolutely done the right thing. It was a horrible situation for them to be in,” he said. “I fully understand why they wanted to get out of it.”

Discussing the Royal Family, the two late-night hosts agreed they personally don’t see the attraction in the royals.

“They seem like a tourist trap to me,” Colbert said.

“I understand being fascinated by someone else’s pageantry, in the same way that I’m fascinated by the Super Bowl halftime show,” Oliver responded. “You just think, Wow, planes going over and J.Lo going boink? I just think a royal wedding is just the American version of that.”