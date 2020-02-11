Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Her Killer Vocals In Stunning Cover Of Avril Lavigne’s ‘I’m With You’

Kelly Clarkson sang Avril Lavigne’s “I’m With You” for her latest “Kellyoke” cover.

Clarkson has been covering the best of the best on her much-loved talk show, with her now nailing the high notes in Lavigne’s 2002 smash hit.

The star donned a simple black dress for the latest instalment of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, making her way through the audience and down to the stage while singing the emotional lyrics.

Clarkson’s most recent performance comes after she belted out Britney Spears’ “Toxic”.

She’s previously covered everything from “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles to Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing”, as well as singing along to Icona Pop’s “I Love It” and No Doubt’s “Hella Good”.