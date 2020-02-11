Mandy Moore Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane In ‘Fifteen’ Music Video

Mandy Moore has come a long way.

On Tuesday, the actress and singer debuted her new single “Fifteen” off her upcoming album Silver Landings.

In the video for the song, Moore performs with a full band at the Los Angeles studio where the album was recorded.

Discussing the song, Moore talked about looking back on her younger self.

“It’s been a full circle journey to embrace who I was as a teenager starting off in this industry and forgive my past self for judging her so harshly,” she told Rolling Stone. “For years, I apologized for the creative output of that time but in the making of this new collection of music, I was able to process so much and have come to have great affection for that young girl, that part of me, because she’s the reason I’m here today.”

Silver Landings, which is set for release March 6, is Moore’s first album since 2009’s Amanda Leigh.