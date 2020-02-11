Lili Reinhart On Knowing Your Value: ‘It’s Okay To Fight For What I’m Worth’

Lili Reinhart may only be 23 years old but she has her business mind right.

The “Hustlers” and “Riverdale” star covers Allure‘s March 2020 issue. Reinhart touches on the importance of understanding one’s own value, stardom, anxiety, and more.

“I do know the value that I bring as someone who attracts an audience. And I’m not going to accept less than what I think I’m worth,” she says. “And it’s okay to fight for what I’m worth.”

“Three and a half years ago, I had no money,” she continues. “I didn’t have a love in my life like I do now. I didn’t have any sort of confidence that I was on the right track, and now I have those things.”

Lili Reinhart. Photo: Marcus Ohlsson for Allure

Reinhart also elaborates on the loneliness she experienced in high school.

“I felt very alone. But I was not being bullied, which made it really hard for my parents to understand,” Reinhart says.

“I went through a semester when I didn’t have any friends in my lunch period, and I didn’t want to sit in a huge cafeteria by myself,” she adds. “So I would find classrooms to go sit in alone, or spend time in the bathroom, just chilling.”

A successful career in Hollywood is hard to come by, but there was never another option for Reinhart: “I always knew this is what I was going to do. I never had a plan B.”

Allure released two videos from Reinhart’s cover shoot, including “Lili Reinhart Tries 9 Things She’s Never Done Before” and a behind-the-scenes featurette.