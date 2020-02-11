Taylor Swift Sold More Singles Than Any Other Artist In The Past Decade

Taylor Swift has topped the 2010s when it comes to music singles sales.

Digital downloads reigned supreme in the first half of the decade before streaming took over, but that was still plenty of time for the “Shake It Off” singer to rack up the sales. Thanks to iTunes, artists like Swift, 30, were able to amass No. 1 singles and climb the Billboard 100 chart.

Between 2010 and 2020, Swift sold more singles than anyone else, according to Forbes. Fans purchased 75,893,000 different tracks by the artist, over 12 million downloads more than the next biggest seller, Eminem.

The “Lose Yourself” rapper is the second-highest-selling artist on the list with 63,501,000 sold in 10 years.

Swift also has the honour of holding 18 No. 1 singles on the Digital Song Sales chart, more than any other artist.