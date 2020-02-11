Things Aren’t Quite Right For Jason Segel In ‘Dispatches From Elsewhere’ Teaser

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Something is wrong in “Dispatches from Elsewhere” but Jason Segel can’t quite put his finger on it.

AMC has shared a new sneak peek at its 10-episode anthology series created by and starring “How I Met Your Mother” alum Segel. The program follows a group of ordinary people who discover a big mystery just beyond the surface of their everyday lives.

In the teaser, Segel’s character — Peter — searches for strange clues. He sees a masked stranger putting up his own “Have you seen this man,” poster, leaving him profoundly confused.

“Dispatches from Everywhere” premieres March 1.

