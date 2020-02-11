Celebs Are Standing Their Brooms Up In Viral #BroomChallenge

It turns out just about anything can and will go viral these days.
On Monday, a viral trend dating all the way back to 2012 once again began making the rounds.
It all restarted when a Twitter user made the false claim that according to NASA, brooms will only stand up on their own on Feb. 10, apparently due to some gravitational quirk.
Soon enough, people were standing their brooms up, though many were also throwing cold water on the fake tweet about NASA.
Still that didn’t stop plenty of people online, including a surprising number of celebrities participating in the #BroomChallenge.
Paula Abdul, Ally Brooke, Tory Lanez, and others shared videos of themselves balancing their brooms upright.
Others went out in search of a broom to try it out themselves.
While others still weren’t successful in pulling off the trick.
Joe Budden laughed at the idea altogether.
Chrissy Teigen, meanwhile, refused to participate, though she later apologized for being a spoilsport.