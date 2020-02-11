Celebs Are Standing Their Brooms Up In Viral #BroomChallenge

It turns out just about anything can and will go viral these days.

On Monday, a viral trend dating all the way back to 2012 once again began making the rounds.

It all restarted when a Twitter user made the false claim that according to NASA, brooms will only stand up on their own on Feb. 10, apparently due to some gravitational quirk.

Ok Twitter today is only day your broom will stand on its own according to NASA. Post your broom pics. 🧹 #broomchallenge pic.twitter.com/1HzN5VGxSR — Chris®️ (@CaddieChris814) February 11, 2020

Soon enough, people were standing their brooms up, though many were also throwing cold water on the fake tweet about NASA.

See Physics…. not perfect orbits and gravity #science pic.twitter.com/2gMoBwcLDE — McKenna Myers (@MsMyersScience) February 11, 2020

Still that didn’t stop plenty of people online, including a surprising number of celebrities participating in the #BroomChallenge.

Paula Abdul, Ally Brooke, Tory Lanez, and others shared videos of themselves balancing their brooms upright.

Pajama broom challenge 😂 What are you doing on a Monday Night?! #broomchallenge pic.twitter.com/1DU7q9bZp4 — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) February 11, 2020

HOW IS THIS BROOM STANDING !!!! I NEED ANSWERS @NASA pic.twitter.com/dqX7Dszu6Z — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) February 11, 2020

So my mom just texted my brother, sister and I that according to NASA today is the only day your broom can stand on its own because of the gravitational pull and I- pic.twitter.com/bx0tJr0fXf — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) February 11, 2020

Others went out in search of a broom to try it out themselves.

ok hold up where’s my mf broom lemme see if this shit works — jc (@jccaylen) February 11, 2020

While others still weren’t successful in pulling off the trick.

well my broom fell over so — Kehlani (@Kehlani) February 11, 2020

Joe Budden laughed at the idea altogether.

Y’all doing the broom challenge on floors that need to be swept is hilarious. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) February 11, 2020

Chrissy Teigen, meanwhile, refused to participate, though she later apologized for being a spoilsport.

I have a thai broom. It does not balance https://t.co/ZPS8zQXrbd — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 11, 2020