Hunter Hayes On Performing For Victoria F. And Peter Weber During Hometown Dates: ‘It Felt Like They’d Known Each Other For Years’

Hunter Hayes is weighing in on this season of “The Bachelor”.

During an appearance on Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky’s “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, the singer-songwriter gives his impression of the chemistry between Peter and Victoria F. after performing for the couple during her hometown date.

“Honestly, again being the guy who was flying totally blind, it felt like they’d known each other for years,” he tells the hosts. “It really felt like they’d known each other for a long time. It didn’t feel forced or anything like that.”

“Honestly, it kind of freaked me out at first,” he adds.

Hayes’ appearance on the show will air next Monday.