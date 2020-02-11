Political Satire ‘The Hunt’ Gets New Release Date After Donald Trump Tweeted The Film Will ‘Cause Chaos’

The political-satire thriller “The Hunt” is back on the release schedule.

With new marketing materials dubbing the film “The Most Talked About Movie of the Year Is One That No One’s Actually Seen,” “The Hunt” was initially set for a September 2019 release date. After a trailer for the film aired August 4 during the “Preacher” finale, a right-wing backlash ensued, leading ESPN to pull ads and Donald Trump to complain on Twitter about the movie.

“The Hunt” follows a group of wealthy liberals led by Hilary Swank who kidnap lower-class U.S. residents (including Betty Gilpin) to release them in a field, only to hunt them down. Think “The Purge” but in the Midwest.

Trump slammed the movie online back in August.

….to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence, and then try to blame others. They are the true Racists, and are very bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2019

Following multiple mass shootings in the U.S. last summer, Universal pulled the Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse-penned action-thriller from the schedule.

“We couldn’t foresee the events coming into the fall, which made it not a good time for this movie,” the film’s producer Jason Blum tells Deadline about the decision to pull the film and re-release it with a new date. “I think enough time has past and both Damon and I are proud of the movie. We feel comfortable for it to come out now.”

This isn’t the first time a studio has pulled a film due to tragic events.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Collateral Damage” was pulled following 9/11 while 2017’s “Death Wish” was put on hold following the mass shooting in Las Vegas.