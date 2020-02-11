Niall Horan Talks Shawn Mendes Collaboration, Reveals He’s Written A Song With Lewis Capaldi

Niall Horan has teased upcoming collaborations with both Lewis Capaldi and Shawn Mendes.

Mendes and Horan fans have been waiting for a while now for the dream collab, after the pair joked about it on Twitter.

We ARE going to! https://t.co/2eqKjQkqnN — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) January 21, 2019

As Capital FM host Roman Kemp asked whether a single was in the works, the One Direction star replied: “No but he’s in the studio at the minute, I know that. Maybe when I get back to L.A. at some point we can jump in [to the studio].

“We were actually talking about it to be fair, it’s about time. It’s getting boring now,” he added.

“At some point we’ll get something done, because it’s in everybody’s interests.”

Horan also spoke about joining forces with Capaldi, admitting they were meant to re-write lyrics to one track recently but ended up just going out drinking.

“We’ve got one [song] that we think is okay. We’re going to have a look at it again soon, I think.”