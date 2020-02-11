Lindsay Lohan’s Father Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting His Estranged Wife

Lindsay Lohan’s father Michael Lohan is facing criminal charges.

According to Us Weekly, Lohan was arrested Monday night in New York for allegedly assaulting his estranged with Kate Major.

A source told the magazine that 59-year-old father of five was “detained on the street in front of his kids,” and that he was acting “combative” during the arrest.

37-year-old Major filed a police report following the arrest, and Lohan has reportedly “been charged with strangulation and harassment.”

Another source claimed, “He has been following her, tracking her and then choked her and got arrested for it.”

Lohan and Major have been married since 2014. That year, Major accused Lohan of threatening her with a knife. In 2018, Major filed for a divorce.

Lohan, who has been in and out of rehab over the years, has been arrested before, as well. In 2011 he was arrested and charged with domestic violence against Major.