Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott Call Out The Oscars In Memoriam Tribute For Snubbing Luke Perry And Aaron Spelling

Luke Perry and Aaron Spelling weren’t included in the Oscars’ In Memoriam tribute on Sunday night, and Tori Spelling isn’t happy about it.

On Monday, Spelling took to Twitter to decry Perry and her father’s absence from the tribute, which featured singer Billie Eilish covering the Beatles’ “Yesterday”.

Now two of the most creative and talented men I have ever known, loved, and lost have not been mentioned in the #oscars memoriam. First, my Dad Aaron Spelling who passed in 2006 and now my friend Luke Perry who passed in 2019. 😢 — Tori Spelling (@torispelling) February 11, 2020

On Instagram, Spelling’s husband Dean McDermott also slammed the Academy for leaving others out of the In Memoriam, including Sid Haig, Tim Conway, Michael J. Pollard, Jan Michael Vincent, and Cameron Boyce.

On Tuesday, the Academy released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, explaining their decision to leave selected talent out of the tribute.

“The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment. An executive committee representing every branch considers the list and makes selections for the telecast based on limited available time,” the Academy stated. “All the submissions are included on Oscar.com and will remain on the site throughout the year. Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce are remembered in the Oscar.com gallery.”

While Perry was primarily known for starring in TV series, such as “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Riverdale”, in 2019 he appeared in the Oscar-winning film “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”.