Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals How ‘Veep’ Helped Her Through Cancer Battle: ‘I Could Focus On Work Instead Of Trying To Stay Alive’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus talks about fighting breast cancer while filming “Veep” in a new interview with InStyle.

Louis-Dreyfus has been open about her 2017 cancer diagnosis; she has since been given a clean bill of health.

The actress explains how the diagnosis was “so fundamentally terrifying” at first that she didn’t realize how difficult chemotherapy would be.

“I called Dave Mandel, who was our showrunner,” Louis-Dreyfus recalls. “I said, ‘OK, so I’ve got this disease, but chemo is every three weeks, and I’ll just need a little downtime right after each treatment. So if we can just break for those couple of days?’”

Despite it soon becoming clear that the show would have to go on hiatus, Louis-Dreyfus says she still met with her co-stars for table reads despite feeling “diminished.”

The star shares, “It was fantastic because it kept me hopeful, and I could focus on work instead of… trying to stay alive. You know, making a funny show is a pretty joyful undertaking. As opposed to, say, getting chemotherapy toxins in your veins.”

Louis-Dreyfus also talks about filming “Veep” after the 2016 presidential election.

She says of the political comedy: “The White House is now making a better version of the show, but it’s completely unfunny.”

